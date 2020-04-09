$5K reward offered for information in Hoover Valentine’s Day murder

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) Friday, February 14th, Shemethia Tynise Coteat was shot four times from behind as she arrived home after running errands, according to the Hoover Police Department.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama and the Hoover Police Department are offering up to $5,000.00 for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Shemethia Tynise Coteat.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Anyone with information may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 205-254-7777 (or) contact Hoover Police Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562 (or) Go to www.crimestoppersmetroal.com and submit your tip online.

The Hoover Police Department believes that there are individuals who know more and may have additional information that will be the final piece that leads to an arrest of the person(s) responsible for this horrible crime.

· The victim was ambushed from behind as she exited her car, after returning home from running errands.

· This was not a random crime. The victim was specifically targeted by the suspect.

· The suspect was waiting in the parking lot for Shemethia to return home.

· A suspect IS KNOWN to investigators at this time.

· Additional information / evidence is still needed in order for a formal arrest warrant to be issued.

· The person who provides that final piece of critical information that leads to this suspect’s arrest will receive up to $5,000.00 in reward money.

