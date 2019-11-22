5 years ago: 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by police while playing with a toy gun in a park

CLEVELAND, OH – (WIAT & CNN) It has been nearly 5 years since a Cleveland Police Officer shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

The event sparked protests around the country and the world. Wednesday night, hundreds of people packed the Cleveland Museum of Art to celebrate his life.

Courtesy: CNN

In November 2014, Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir within two seconds after he arrived to investigate a report about the boy carrying what turned out to be a fake gun in a park.

Loehmann wasn’t charged in relation to the shooting, and was cleared by both a Cuyahoga County grand jury and Cleveland’s Critical Incident Review Commission.



His mother Samaria Rice is still broken. Nowadays she puts much of her energy into Police reform. Now Samaria is adding something else to the list. The Tamir Rice Afrocentric Cultural Center.

She says the goal is to raise $20.000 in order to begin the construction.

The building is expected to be in the 6000 blocks of St. Clair and is a work in progress.

Tamir’s mother says his spirit will live on through the community and her vision for the future center in his name. Also, she has not given up as she is an activist for change.