TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa Monday evening.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 300 block of 24th Street around 8:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find Tibaous Giles dead on the scene and took a suspect into custody.

Police said issues of self-defense have been raised in connection with Giles’ death and no one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Tuscaloosa Police at 205-464-8690.