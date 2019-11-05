$31 Million dollars worth of cocaine seized at the port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WIAT & CNN) It is being called the largest cocaine seizure in Savannah, Georgia.

According to the Savannah Seaport Officers, more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine was seized at the Port of Savannah.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the bust last week. The vessel was from South America and it docked in Savannah on October 29th.

WATCH: $31 MILLION DOLLARS OF COCAINE SEIZED IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA PRESS CONFERENCE

$31 MILLION DOLLARS OF COCAINE SEIZED IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA $31 MILLION DOLLARS OF COCAINE SEIZED IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA | Savannah Seaport Officers hold a press conference regarding the 21 duffle bags found containing more than 600 bricks of cocaine. Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

The Customs Officers spotted something odd with a container onboard the vessel. When officers opened it, they found 21 duffle bags containing more than 600 bricks of a white powdery substance.

It tested positive for cocaine. The container was ultimately headed to Europe.

Authorities say the cocaine has a street value of about $31 million dollars. It was the largest ever seizure of cocaine in Savannah.