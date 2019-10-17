30th Anniversary of World Series Earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (CNN & WIAT) October 17, 1989 – 30 years ago today, the Loma Prieta earthquake hit San Francisco killing 68 people and injuring 3800 others.





The 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit during a live broadcast of a World Series game between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s.



The massive quake went on to be called the “Earthquake Series.”



The 1989 quake was the strongest in San Francisco in decades.



30 years later, California is launching a new earthquake warning system on the anniversary of the Big Quake that hit San Francisco 30-years ago.



EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNING SYSTEM BRIEFING

Officials say the new statewide warning system will involve a smartphone application as it was unveiled Thursday.

It will combine the app with traditional warning systems, including wireless emergency alerts.

And the system will be able to warn about earthquakes before people can feel them.