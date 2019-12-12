3 teachers suspended over text messages leaked online; included racial slur, students’ sex lives

DOTHAN, Ala. ( AP) An Alabama school board is disciplining three teachers accused of sharing offensive text messages about students that were later leaked online.

News outlets report the Houston County School Board voted Wednesday night to approve 10-day, unpaid suspensions for three teachers from Ashford High School.

As many as six teachers were suspended earlier after a student used social media to post leaked text messages that included a racial slur and comments about students’ sex lives.

The suspensions for three teachers followed an investigation by school officials. Some are complaining that the suspensions aren’t severe enough punishment.