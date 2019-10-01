$3.5 million, largest sports bet happening at MS casino

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WKRG & WIAT) – A big bet will soon take place and go down in history as the largest sports bet ever.

Tuesday evening, at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale will place a $3.5-million bet on the Houston Astros to win the 2019 World Series at the DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook.

If Houston wins the World Series, McIngvale will collect $11.2 million. Once the bet is placed, it will be the largest single bet in Mississippi Sportsbook history.



Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has made national headlines on his desire to place the wager, and no other gaming company sportsbook in the world has come forward to take the wager.

“Mattress Mack” is well-known in Texas for his help following Hurricane Harvey.



