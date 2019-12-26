2 women sue Frontier Airlines over sex assaults by passengers

In this June 26, 2019 photo Frontier Airlines jetliners sit at gates on the A concourse at Denver International Airport in Denver. A new report says U.S. airlines are increasing their emissions of climate-changing gases much faster than they are boosting fuel efficiency. The International Council on Clean Transportation said Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 that carbon dioxide emissions and fuel burning rose 7% from 2016 to 2018, overshadowing a 3% gain in fuel efficiency. The report ranked Frontier the most efficient among the 11 largest U.S. airlines. The Denver-based carrier has added more than 40 Airbus jets with more efficient engines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER, CO – (AP, WIAT & CNN) Frontier Airlines is facing a Federal Lawsuit after two alleged sexual assaults.

Two women who say they were sexually assaulted by passengers on Frontier Airlines flights are suing the Denver-based budget carrier for allegedly refusing to help them and either not having or failing to follow policies to respond to assaults.

The class-action lawsuit was filed Dec. 16 by two Denver residents. The lawsuit was filed in Colorado, saying the unrelated assaults happened on flights out of Denver.

The women say they reported the assaults to flight attendants, who did not report them to anyone else and did not request that law enforcement meet the planes. Each woman says she was assaulted by a male passenger during a flight.



A Frontier spokeswoman said she can’t comment on the litigation but added that the safety of the airline’s passengers and employees is its top priority. The airline has strict policies to protect passengers.