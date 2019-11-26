2 women, infant rescued from a car that flips over I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) We are following breaking news of two women and an infant boy being rescued after being trapped inside a vehicle during a crash.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, it happened around 11:00 a.m. on I-65 South just past University Blvd, right before the Greensprings exit.

Authorities say two women and infant boy were extricated and taken to the hospital. The two women are listed in stable condition at this time. And we are told the infant boy was uninjured.

The crash caused two lanes of traffic to shut down. The lanes are expected to be closed for about an hour.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.