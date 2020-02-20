2 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan; Texas soldier’s body returns

Two U.S. service members were killed earlier this month, back on February 8th after a firefight broke out in Afghanistan.

The incident happened in the Sherzad district of eastern Nangarhar province, from eastern Afghanistan according to government officials.



WATCH: U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Javier J. Gutierrez’s body returns to San Antonio, Texas

USFOR-A Spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement that, “Upon completing a key-leader engagement at the district center, current reports indicate an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun.”

The service members who were killed have been identified as Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, and Antonio Rey Rodriguez, also 28, according to Pentagon Officials.



Gutierrez was from San Antonio, Texas, and Rodriguez was from Las Cruces, New Mexico.



Both were posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant 1st class.

During the firefight in Afghanistan, 6 other U.S. service members were injured. Military leaders say they are receiving medical care the U.S. facility.

U.S. military officials say that there were Afghan casualties as well. The number of casualties was unclear.

According to an Afghan official, three Afghan commandos were wounded.

Approximately more than 10,000 U.S. troops are in Afghanistan.

During President Trump’s recent State of the Union speech, he said the U.S. is “working to finally end America’s longest war and bring our troops back home.”

Mr. Trump said “peace talks are underway,” and he said it is not the “function” of the U.S. military “to serve other nations as law enforcement agencies.”

According to the Department of Defense, the two soldiers died while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.



The incident is under investigation.