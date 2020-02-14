UNION CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two teenage gang members have been arrested in the November killings of two boys that stunned a San Francisco Bay Area community.
Police say 18-year-old Jason Cornejo, of Castro Valley, and a 17-year-old boy from Hayward were charged Thursday with the November killings of the two boys, ages 14 and 11.
The boys were fatally shot while sitting in a van in a Union City elementary school parking lot.
Police say they have not determined a motive in the killings.
2 teens arrested in killing of boys, ages 14 and 11 in school parking lot in California
UNION CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two teenage gang members have been arrested in the November killings of two boys that stunned a San Francisco Bay Area community.