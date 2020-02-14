2 teens arrested in killing of boys, ages 14 and 11 in school parking lot in California

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) -- On Friday, the Oxford Police Department assisted Georgia law enforcement during the pursuit of two men in a stolen car, one of whom was caught wearing a rather ironic sweatshirt.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said officers were notified of the pursuit at 9:30 a.m. Friday that began in Haralson County, Ga. and ventured into Oxford on Hwy. 78. The car was reported stolen from Houston and was occupied by two men.