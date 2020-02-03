2 killed,1 injured in residence hall shooting at Texas A&M Commerce; students warned to ‘shelter-in-place’

COMMERCE, Texas – (WIAT & CNN) We are following the breaking news of two people who were shot and killed another person who has been taken to the hospital at the Texas A& M University-Commerce campus.

According to School Officials, it happened Monday afternoon around noon at the Pride Rock Residence Hall.

All classes have been canceled for the rest of Monday at the Commerce campus.

Counselors are available in Rayburn Student Center conference rooms on campus for anyone who needs assistance coping with this situation.



We will continue to provide updates as they become available. (2/2) — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

The precautionary shelter in place recommendations have been lifted. Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off. The Rayburn Student Center is available for students that may be displaced by the ongoing investigation. (1/2) — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.



We will continue to share updates as they are available. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

Multiple officers are located around the campus as officials advised students to shelter-in-place. This is a precautionary measure until further notice.

Active criminal investigation at Pride Rock. Shelter in place until further notice. All classes are canceled for the remainder of the day and evening at the A&M-Commerce campus.



Additional sheltering space is available at the Club and in the ballrooms at Rayburn Student Center. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

Shelter-in-place continues for the A&M-Commerce main campus – information will be shared here when it becomes available. https://t.co/1yxXusLvmQ — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

Campbell ISD issued a shelter-in-place in response also.

No visitors will be allowed on campus and students will not be allowed to leave until the alert is lifted, the school’s Facebook account said.

This is an ongoing investigation.



