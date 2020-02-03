2 killed,1 injured in residence hall shooting at Texas A&M Commerce; students warned to ‘shelter-in-place’

COMMERCE, Texas – (WIAT & CNN) We are following the breaking news of two people who were shot and killed another person who has been taken to the hospital at the Texas A& M University-Commerce campus.
According to School Officials, it happened Monday afternoon around noon at the Pride Rock Residence Hall.
All classes have been canceled for the rest of Monday at the Commerce campus.
Multiple officers are located around the campus as officials advised students to shelter-in-place. This is a precautionary measure until further notice.
Campbell ISD issued a shelter-in-place in response also.
No visitors will be allowed on campus and students will not be allowed to leave until the alert is lifted, the school’s Facebook account said.
This is an ongoing investigation.