2 killed in shooting at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi

by: , WJTV , CNN

Baptist Medical Center, Jackson, Mississippi
Courtesy: WJTV Facebook

JACKSON, MS – (WIAT, WJTV & CNN)- Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at the Baptist Medical Center Wednesday morning in Mississippi.

It happened on North State Street around 6:30 a.m.

According to Police, 2 people were killed.

CBS, affiliate WJTV Channel 12 says a witness told them that the shooting happened in the employee parking lot.

They say the witness also says that a man fired shots into a black Toyota and then fired shots at the witness who was near the scene.

A Baptist spokesperson confirmed the shooting happened on campus and that the campus is safe and not on lockdown.

The 2 victims who were killed have not been identified at this time.
No suspect details have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

