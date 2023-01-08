TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after two bodies were found Sunday.

According to TCSO, a truck driver called and reported that they had hit someone on Interstate 20/59 near the eastbound 62 mile-marker.

Officers say a second call came in approximately 45 minutes later reporting that there was a person laying off the roadway near Frog Ridge Road in the Fosters community. Deputies arrived to the scene and discovered a man dead.

With the information gathered so far, TCSO is under the presumption that the cases are both homicides. It is not known if the homicides are related.

