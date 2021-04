BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-wheeler truck carrying both hazardous and non-hazardous materials overturned on I-20 W at “Dead Man’s Curve” Saturday afternoon.

First responders are on the scene and have all lanes closed. The Birmingham Police Department reports that the exposed hazardous material is acetone.

BPD says that the interstate will be shut down until the situation is under control. Hazmat teams are on the way for cleanup.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.