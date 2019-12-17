16-year-old girl thrown into van, kidnapped in front her mother found safe

NEW YORK (WIAT & CNN) A 16-year-old girl who was kidnapped while walking with her mother has been found safe. But authorities say the circumstances of her release have not been given yet.
New York Police put out an Amber Alert Tuesday morning for Karol Sanchez. Surveillance video captured her abduction Monday night when four men in a car pulled up, grabbed her off the street and then sped away with her inside the vehicle.
The entire kidnapping happened right in front of her mother. Her mother could be seen trying to fight back but she was pushed away.
The NYPD thanked people in the community for helping find the missing teen.
No word on if her abductors were found and arrested.