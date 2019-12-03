11th Annual Hangout Music Festival lineup announced, taking place May 15-17,2020

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WIAT) It’s time to book your reservation and get ready to buy your tickets! The 11th Annual Hangout Music Festival lineup has officially been announced! Time to get ready to hit the beach and listen to some awesome music.

The highly anticipated lineup, arguably Hangout’s biggest yet, includes: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Lana Del Rey, Cage The Elephant, Juice WRLD, Illenium, Kane Brown, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Louis The Child, The Head and the Heart, RL Grime and many more of the biggest artists in pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic and country.

Hangout Fest offers attendees a luxurious weekend of watching the biggest names in music with their feet in the sand. VIP pools with a close-up view of the Hangout Main Stage and hammocks lining the beach give fans a festival experience of unparalleled comfort and proximity to the cast of all-star

performers.



Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Lana Del Rey, Cage The Elephant, Juice WRLD, Illenium, Kane Brown, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Louis The Child, The Head and the Heart, RLGrime, Jhené Aiko, Megan Thee Stallion, FINNEAS, Madeon, Quinn XCII, Moon Taxi, The Band Camino, Oliver Tree, T-Pain, Tove Lo, Big Wild, Wallows, Chelsea Cutler, Alec Benjamin, YUNGBLUD, Jai Wolf, Dominic Fike, Mt. Joy, Omar Apollo, Orville Peck, Snakehips, Surfaces, Doja Cat, SAINt JHN,Scarypoolparty, Bea Miller, Getter, Shallou, The Aces, Missio, Barns Courtney, SNBRN, Blunts &

Blondes, The Glorious Sons, Whipped Cream, 99 Neighbors, Elderbrook, NOTD, Paul Cauthen, Raveena, Regard, Bren Joy, Luttrell, Taska Black, Pluko, Bailey Bryan, Dan Luke and the Raid, Duskus, Mattiel, MEMBA, Lucii, Perto, KennyHoopla, and Softest Hard.

Complementing the stellar talent, guests can partake in a wide range of activities and events. Dive into the water at one of our beach clubs, swing at Hammock Beach, play beach volleyball, practice yoga, go disco skating at the full-sized Roller Rink.

You can also rekindle those vintage summer vibes at CampHangout or join one of the epic dance parties happening by the waves with DJs all weekend long!

Ticket Presale starts Friday 12/6 at 10 am CT. Register with your mobile number and they will send you a presale code and link to buy tickets before it starts! For a complete list of activities, events and ticket details visit: www.hangoutmusicfest.com