11 treated after chemical reaction causes problems at plant in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP & WIAT) UPDATE 4:00 p.m.- Montgomery Fire and Rescue responded to a Hazmat scene at the 2700 block of Gunter Park Drive in Montgomery, Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, a chemical reaction occurred in a production facility causing the building to be evacuated. Montgomery Fire and Rescue treated 11 patients, with 3 being transported to local hospitals for conditions that are considered non-life-threatening.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue Special Ops (HazMat) processed the chemical situation.

Authorities say the public was not in any danger but was asked to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to operate safely.

1:00 p.m. (AP) Medical workers treated nearly a dozen people and firefighters evacuated a building after a chemical reaction caused injuries inside a manufacturing plant in Alabama.

 The Montgomery Fire Department says the incident happened Monday after chemicals became mixed accidentally at Kinpak, a plastic fabrication facility.

Eleven people were affected, and three were sent to hospitals for inhalation injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Fire Capt. Jason Cupps tells WSFA-TV crews are working to ventilate the building and will be on the scene for several hours.

The public isn’t at risk, but officials are asking people to stay away from the area.

