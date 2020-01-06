1-year-old shot inside home as he slept in Dallas; police search for suspect

DALLAS, TEXAS – (WIAT & CNN) Dallas Police say the home the 1-year-old was shot and killed in was targeted by a shooter. Authorities say the shooting happened around 3:30 Sunday morning and they believe the shooter is familiar with the layout of the house.





According to Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, detectives are still trying to figure out who or what inside the home the gunman was seeking. Police say the shooter worked his way into the house located on Valentine Street in the Bonton neighborhood in South Dallas and shot through bedroom windows knowing residents were inside asleep.





Authorities say the shooting killed 1-year-old Rory Norman, who was less than three weeks from his second birthday. The shooting also left his uncle with injuries, who has been identified as a 20-year-old college student and expected to survive.

Police say the gunman fired a rifle through the bedroom windows as if he had a target in mind.

During a press conference held on Sunday, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall did not hold back her feelings on the latest violence in Dallas saying, “It the scene of a baby dying. I don’t know what that looks like to anyone else, but I know its something you never want to see, not only as a mother but as a police chief.”

She continues by saying, “It happened on my watch. And I am angry! This **** has to stop in this city.”

Dallas Police are still looking for the person responsible for killing the 1-year-old.



They are asking anyone with information to come forward. This is an ongoing investigation.