1 Officer dead,1 injured in a highway shootout

Mandeville, LA (WIAT & CNN) A shootout near a highway in Louisiana leaves one Police officer dead and another one injured.

Authorities say a Mandeville Police Officer was killed Friday and another injured in a shootout that happened near highways 190 and 22 around 2 p.m.

WATCH: Louisiana Officials hold a press conference regarding the deadly officer-involved shooting

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, two suspects involved in the incident are in custody.

The Louisiana State Police and Slidell Police Department will be taking over the investigation.

Highway 190 remains shut down in both directions as the scene is processed. This is an ongoing investigation.



Authorities say hours before the shooting the Mandeveille Community came together to feed and gather with all Law Enforcement and thank them for their hard work and for serving and protecting the community.