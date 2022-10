JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting over the weekend left a 34-year-old man dead in Midfield.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Glenn Antonio King was shot on the 900 block of 5th Avenue around 12:11 p.m. on October 9. King was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding King’s death are being investigated by the Midfield Police Department.