1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack in Austin; suspect in custody

AUSTIN, TEXAS (WIAT & CNN) — We are following breaking out of Austin, Texas. Police say at least one person has died after four people were injured in a stabbing attack in downtown Austin Friday morning.

WATCH: 1 KILLED, 4 STABBED IN AUSTIN, TEXAS

According to the Austin- Travis County EMS, the incident happened on the 500 block of South Congress Avenue near West Riverside Drive around 8:12 a.m.

Update to incident in 500 Block of Congress Ave: One person is confirmed deceased. PIO is enroute. Homicide briefing time TBD. https://t.co/NwU4c8CXLg — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 3, 2020

Suspect is in custody. At this time, no other known suspects are outstanding. More information to follow when available. https://t.co/8pL9ioG5DI — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 3, 2020

Authorities say, one person, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead on the scene.

We are told two other men, one in his 20s and the other in his 50s, were taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Also, a fourth person refused to be treated.

FINAL 500blk S Congress Ave: #ATCEMSMedics have regained pulses on 2nd patient with CPR from traumatic arrest. Transporting ~20s male to local trauma center with critical life threatening injuries. 4th patient is a refusal. EMS is clearing the scene. No further info available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 3, 2020

APD is working a shoot/stab hotshot in the 500 block of Congress Ave. #20-30396. Avoid the area if possible. More information to follow when available. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 3, 2020

This is an ongoing investigation. As more updates are available, we will give you the details.