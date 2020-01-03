1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack in Austin; suspect in custody

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, TEXAS (WIAT & CNN) — We are following breaking out of Austin, Texas. Police say at least one person has died after four people were injured in a stabbing attack in downtown Austin Friday morning.

According to the Austin- Travis County EMS, the incident happened on the 500 block of South Congress Avenue near West Riverside Drive around 8:12 a.m.

Authorities say, one person, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead on the scene.
We are told two other men, one in his 20s and the other in his 50s, were taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Also, a fourth person refused to be treated.

This is an ongoing investigation. As more updates are available, we will give you the details.

