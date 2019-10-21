NEW YORK (CBS & WIAT) – One worker is killed and another seriously injured after a partial wall collapse Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at a construction site at a landmarked building at 60 Norfolk Street, near Broome Street in New York.

1 KILLED, 1 INJURED AFTER WALL COLLAPSE IN NYC

The workers were trapped beneath the rubble after the collapse.

Officials say firefighters pulled them from the rubble and rushed one to Bellevue Hospital and the other to New York-Presbyterian Downtown.

Unfortunately, one of the workers died.

The building was under construction after it was damaged two years ago.

The development is on the site of a fire that burned through a synagogue in May 2017.

It will eventually include a 30-story tower and a 16-story building as well as a new synagogue that incorporates the burned-out structure.

The Buildings Department is responding to the construction site.

Fire officials are working to determine what caused the collapse.