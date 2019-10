SANTA ROSA, CA – (WIAt & & CNN) We are following breaking news of a shooting at a California high school that has left one person injured.



WATCH: California High School Shooting

Santa Rosa Police say it happened at the Ridgeway High School.

Authorities say the shooting suspect is still on the loose at this time.

Ridgeway High, Santa Rosa High, and the Santa Rosa Junior College are currently on lockdown.



No word on the condition of the shooting victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.