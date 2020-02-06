1 dead,1 injured in East Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting on the East side of Birmingham, after a report of someone being shot.

According to Sgt. Johnny Williams when East Precinct officers arrived on the scene located at 1148 Dogwood Lane, they found one person lying in the front yard, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was found on the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

There are no suspects at this time.

Media Release 27 Homicide Investigation pic.twitter.com/RquRl07S0s — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) February 6, 2020

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.