TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash.

Police said a victim from the other vehicle involved was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

University Boulevard is expected to remain closed in both directions as officers investigate the crash.