BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are conducting a death investigation in North Pratt after a shooting left one person dead and another injured Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department, two men in a car suffering from gunshot wounds showed up to Birmingham Fire Station 18 on Dugan Avenue just after 6 p.m.



Police believe the two men had been shot near 13th Street and Avenue V, then drove to the fire station for help.



One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

No suspects are in custody.

