Volunteers plan to ‘paint’ Trussville yellow in honor of Paighton Houston

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Volunteers will meet Saturday afternoon to place yellow ribbons in visible areas around the city to honor Paighton Houston’s memory.

According to Trussville police, Houston’s body was located in a shallow grave near a home on Chapel Drive in Hueytown on Friday.

At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, volunteers will meet at Trussville City Hall to begin placing yellow ribbons on trees and telephone poles in the city to honor Houston. Anyone who would like to help is welcome to volunteer and Jimmy Johns will provide free meals for volunteers.

Houston was reported missing in December after Birmingham police said she seemingly left the Tin Roof bar willingly with two unidentified men. According to Houston’s mother, Paighton later sent a text that said she “might be in trouble.”

At this time, no suspects have been named or arrested and a cause of death had not yet been released.