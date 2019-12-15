Suspect in Aniah Blanchard case expected in court this week

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the suspects in the Aniah Blanchard case is set to appear before a Lee County judge this week.

Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher, 35, is scheduled to appear at the Lee County Courthouse on Wednesday, December 18 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing. He is charged with 1st degree kidnapping.

Fisher is one of three men charged in connection to the Blanchard case. Investigators have accused Fisher of disposing of evidence and providing transportation for the primary suspect in the case, Ibraheem Yazeed.

Yazeed is charged with capital murder in the case. Another suspect, David Johnson Jr., has been charged with hindering prosecution.

Blanchard disappeared on October 23. Her body was found last month in a wooded area in Macon County.