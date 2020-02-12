1  of  2
Fire at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery

Baton Rouge, LA (WIAT) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a massive fire at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery.

Firefighters were called to the plant after midnight.

ExxonMobil posted on Twitter fire crews had the flames contained to the area where it started.

No injuries are reported.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

