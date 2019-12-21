BPD officers demonstrate self-defense techniques for holiday shoppers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Recent abductions and violent crime has many holiday shoppers concerned about their safety as the clock counts down to Christmas.

Officers Lane Harper and Marquetta Dickinson with the Birmingham Police Department recently visited CBS 42 to teach Ariana Garza some self-defense techniques.

You may recognize Officer Harper from a recent good news story, highlighting his good deeds within the Birmingham community and recognizing his visits to Yale University where he teaches self-defense techniques to other law enforcement officers.