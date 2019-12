Bessemer police are searching for Nicasia Fields who was last seen Dec. 19, 2019.



Nicasia Destiny Fields, 26, was last seen on Dec. 19, according to Bessemer police. Photos courtesy the Bessemer Police Department’s Facebook page.

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police have asked for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Nicasia Destiny Fields, 26, was last seen in the Burstall area of Bessemer around 10 a.m. December 19. According to a Facebook post from police, Fields was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black tank top and was carrying an overnight bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (205) 425-2411. If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can call the tip line at (205) 428-3541.