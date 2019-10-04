35th Southern Women’s Show opens at the BJCC

The much anticipated Southern Women’s Show opens Friday at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex for its 35th year.

The show officially opens at 10 a.m. Friday and runs through 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors can enjoy boutique shopping, shows, exhibits, cooking and dancing demonstrations and many other attractions.

During the CBS 42 Morning Show with Art Franklin on Friday, Fabian Sanchez of Fred Astaire Dance Studio taught Ariana Garza how to dance the Salsa. He and another instructor who were featured on the hit show Dancing With the Stars will be giving demonstrations during the event.

CBS 42 is a proud sponsor of the event and has a booth featuring a weather wall and the CBS 42 Weather Alert Unit. News and weather anchors will also be available to meet and talk with visitors.

