Funeral arrangements announced for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney (all times local):



9 a.m.

Birmingham police hold press conference

The Birmingham Police Department will be holding a press conference.

—

4 a.m.

Arrangments for Cupcake’s funeral announced

In a social media post, Christopher Lauren Flowers and Decor announced the funeral arrangements for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

In the post, the design firm stated,

On behalf of The McKinney and The Thomas family,

They would like to extend their love and gratitude to each and every person for all that you have done during this difficult time for their beloved ‘Cupcake.’ “ Christopher Lauren Event Design Firm

The post also stated the following:

If you have used your gift/talent to create anything for Kamille in her honor Please contact Chris Burson 205-593-6951 to get details of getting these items to the family. Christopher Lauren Event Design Firm

The funeral will take place Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at New Beginnings Christian Ministry. The church is located at 501 Mountain Drive in Birmingham, 35206.

The funeral will start at 1 p.m.

McKinney will be buried at Elmwood Cemetary at 600 Martin Luther King Drive in Birmingham, 35211.



Courtesy of Cristopher Lauren Flowers and Decor

An official website has been created to support the McKinney family, visit RememberingCupcake.com.

