The City of Trussville

September 16 2023 02:30 pm
  • Trussville Social – a hub for live music, good food, hanging with old friends and meeting new ones.
  • Cookie Dough Magic – local dessert café serving edible cookie dough by the scoop and an array of iced coffee.
  • Corbeau Wine Bar – an upscale wine bar complete with small plates and Alabama’s first and only self-serve wine taproom.
  • Ferus Artisan Ales – craft brews, chef-curated bites and outdoor entertainment for all.
  • Axe Downtown – a fun-filled activity for the whole family, featuring a highly-trained staff for customer safety.
  • A peek inside local used book store, DeDe’s Book Rack.
  • Mr. West’s Asian Kitchen – Asian-inspired cuisine quickly served in a casual atmosphere.
  • Three Earred Rabbit – the spot for homemade soups, sandwiches, salads and baked goods.
  • Steele Hall Brewing – the perfect place for craft beer connoisseurs and casual sippers alike.
  • Pinchgut Pies – your local eclectic pizza “shack.”
Upcoming Events

September 12, 2023 @ 6:30pm – 8:00pm

BINGO FUNDRAISER BENEFITTING LIGHT THE NIGHT

Ferus Artisan Ales

RSVP here.

September 14, 2023 @ 6:00pm – 9:00pm

RANDOM MOUNTAIN RAMBLERS

Trussville Entertainment District Stage

RSVP here.

September 15, 2023 @ 7:30pm – 9:00pm

THE PRINCE PURPLE MADNESS TRIBUTE SHOW

Trussville Entertainment District Stage

RSVP here.

September 16, 2023 @ 10:00am-4:00pm

DOG DAZE (Formerly City Fest)

Trussville Historic Mall

Find more information here.

September 18, 2023 @ 6:30pm – 8:30pm

BLOOMS & BREWS FLOWER ARRANGING CLASS

Ferus Artisan Ales

Purchase tickets here.

September 19, 2023 @ 6:00pm – 9:00pm

TASTE THE ESTATES WINE DINNER

Corbeau Wine Bar

Purchase tickets here.

September 20, 2023 @ 6:00pm & 8:00pm

MOVIE NIGHT – SING

Trussville Entertainment District Stage

RSVP here.

September 21, 2023 @ 7:00pm – 9:00pm

FERUS PRESENTS: THE KINGS OF QUEEN

Trussville Entertainment District Stage

RSVP here.

September 24, 2023 @ 5:00pm

THE SWINGIN’ MEDALLIONS

Trussville Entertainment District Stage

RSVP here.