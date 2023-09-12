The City of Trussville

Trussville Entertainment District Stage & Pavilion

Trussville Entertainment District Stage & Pavilion

Trussville Social – a hub for live music, good food, hanging with old friends and meeting new ones.

Cookie Dough Magic – local dessert café serving edible cookie dough by the scoop and an array of iced coffee.

Corbeau Wine Bar – an upscale wine bar complete with small plates and Alabama’s first and only self-serve wine taproom.

Ferus Artisan Ales – craft brews, chef-curated bites and outdoor entertainment for all.

Axe Downtown – a fun-filled activity for the whole family, featuring a highly-trained staff for customer safety.

A peek inside local used book store, DeDe’s Book Rack.

Mr. West’s Asian Kitchen – Asian-inspired cuisine quickly served in a casual atmosphere.

Three Earred Rabbit – the spot for homemade soups, sandwiches, salads and baked goods.

Steele Hall Brewing – the perfect place for craft beer connoisseurs and casual sippers alike.

Pinchgut Pies – your local eclectic pizza “shack.”

Trussville in the News

Entertainment District Business Directory

Axe Downtown – Website / Facebook Mr. West’s Asian Kitchen – Website / Facebook Con Huevos – Website Pinchgut Pies – Website / Facebook Cookie Dough Magic – Website / Facebook Planet Smoothie – Website / Facebook Corbeau Wine Bar – Website / Facebook Steele Hall Brewing – Website / Instagram DeDe’s Book Rack – Facebook Three Earred Rabbit – Website / Facebook Ferus Artisan Ales – Website / Facebook Trussville Social – Instagram / Facebook HOTWORX – Website / Facebook

Upcoming Events

September 12, 2023 @ 6:30pm – 8:00pm BINGO FUNDRAISER BENEFITTING LIGHT THE NIGHT Ferus Artisan Ales RSVP here.

September 14, 2023 @ 6:00pm – 9:00pm RANDOM MOUNTAIN RAMBLERS Trussville Entertainment District Stage RSVP here.

September 15, 2023 @ 7:30pm – 9:00pm THE PRINCE PURPLE MADNESS TRIBUTE SHOW Trussville Entertainment District Stage RSVP here.

September 16, 2023 @ 10:00am-4:00pm DOG DAZE (Formerly City Fest) Trussville Historic Mall Find more information here.

September 18, 2023 @ 6:30pm – 8:30pm BLOOMS & BREWS FLOWER ARRANGING CLASS Ferus Artisan Ales Purchase tickets here.

September 19, 2023 @ 6:00pm – 9:00pm TASTE THE ESTATES WINE DINNER Corbeau Wine Bar Purchase tickets here.

September 20, 2023 @ 6:00pm & 8:00pm MOVIE NIGHT – SING Trussville Entertainment District Stage RSVP here.

September 21, 2023 @ 7:00pm – 9:00pm FERUS PRESENTS: THE KINGS OF QUEEN Trussville Entertainment District Stage RSVP here.