PGA golfer, Alabama alum Justin Thomas to be guest picker for College Gameday Saturday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — PGA golfer and former University of Alabama student-athlete Justin Thomas will be attending Saturday’s “Battle at Bryant-Denny” not just as a fan, but as the guest picker on ESPN’s College Gameday.
The pregame show will be at Tuscaloosa before kickoff starting 8 a.m. CT. The guest picker usually joins the analysts before games start to make predictions. This is usually culminated by Lee Corso picking a winner of the game they’re stationed at, this week Alabama-LSU, and wearing the team’s mascot headgear.
Justin Thomas attended the university from 2012-2015 and was named the Haskins Award winner as a freshman for the most outstanding collegiate golfer. He was also on the 2013 national championship team.
The game itself won’t start until 2:30 p.m. right here on CBS 42.
