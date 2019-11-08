PGA golfer, Alabama alum Justin Thomas to be guest picker for College Gameday Saturday

MEDINAH, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 18: Justin Thomas of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning during the final round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club No. 3 on August 18, 2019 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — PGA golfer and former University of Alabama student-athlete Justin Thomas will be attending Saturday’s “Battle at Bryant-Denny” not just as a fan, but as the guest picker on ESPN’s College Gameday.

And the Week 11 guest picker is … 😎 https://t.co/vyAqoX5iWZ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 8, 2019

The pregame show will be at Tuscaloosa before kickoff starting 8 a.m. CT. The guest picker usually joins the analysts before games start to make predictions. This is usually culminated by Lee Corso picking a winner of the game they’re stationed at, this week Alabama-LSU, and wearing the team’s mascot headgear.

Justin Thomas attended the university from 2012-2015 and was named the Haskins Award winner as a freshman for the most outstanding collegiate golfer. He was also on the 2013 national championship team.

The game itself won’t start until 2:30 p.m. right here on CBS 42.

