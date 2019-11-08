Mayor Walt Maddox talks Saturday’s big game and President Trump’s attendance

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — This morning Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox joined Art Franklin to talk about the upcoming LSU vs. Alabama game taking place Saturday. President Donald Trump is expected to attend, adding preparation and excitement to the city of Tuscaloosa.

Maddox explained, “We got notified that [President Trump] was coming and since that time we’ve been working extremely hard to ensure that he has a great visit in Tuscaloosa, plus the 125,000 people who are coming along with him.”

Maddox considers this event important, he said, “This is only the second time in this century that a president has come to our community, and I think it’s important. For us, we have a responsibility to ensure that the president comes, have a good and safe visit in Tuscaloosa and remembers us positively in the future.”

Senator Doug Jones is expected to be at the game Saturday, also.

Traffic is expected to be “tight” according to Mayor Maddox.

“Get here early,” Maddox said.

As for the game, Maddox shared his expectations for the game: Alabama-34, LSU-17.

