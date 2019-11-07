LSU Tigers fans plan for trip to Tuscaloosa

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) — Local travel planners and their clients are getting ready to head to Tuscaloosa for this weekend’s highly anticipated game.

Separate businesses Jim Dumigan Sports Travel and Traveling Tigers have been planning trips to away games for more than 30 years.

Dumigan focuses on making his trips “unique and luxurious” for his group of LSU fans.

“The way I have always done them is by train,” Dumigan said. The group he travels with takes boards the train in New Orleans before arriving at their hotel destination in Birmingham.

“I’ve always been very successful doing the train trip,” Dumigan said.

The LSU sponsored Traveling Tigers sold out of their inclusive round trip package for the Alabama game this past summer.

“We’ve seen a lot of excitement about this trip for some time,” Traveling Tigers Manager Ali Duplessis said.

If you missed out on purchasing a package, both travel planners suggest staying in Birmingham.

“Traffic, very similar to Baton Rouge, is always hectic on game day,” Duplessis said.

If you need a bite to eat, you may find a familiar spot on Hwy. 415 in Birmingham.

“Right across the street is Superior Grill, everybody knows Superior Grill from Louisiana,” Dumigan said.

The LSU Birmingham Chapter is partnering with the nearby Cajun Steam Room Bar and Grill.

For a pregame tailgate before the game, Duplessis said tickets are still available for the official LSU/Fred’s In Tigerland pregame tailgate.

“For a pregame event on Friday night ahead of the big event, the big match up, if any of our fans in that area are looking for a fun atmosphere the night before that’s where I recommend they go,” Duplessis said.

If you plan on driving to the game, DOTD clarified that no road closures were planned as of Monday for the route to Tuscaloosa.

