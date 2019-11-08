Fans, shops ready for Alabama vs. LSU showdown

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – RVs began rolling up to the Bama Bowl parking lot Thursday afternoon, roughly 48 hours ahead of the Alabama-LSU showdown. More will arrive Friday as anticipation builds for the No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between the Tigers and the Crimson Tide.

It’s not the first time the teams have occupied the Associated Press poll’s top two spots ahead of their showdown – the rivalry has been one of college football’s most significant for more than a decade. Fans on both sides understand what’s at stake. So, too, do businesses.

This weekend each year is the biggest for the Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill in Hoover. It’s owner is an LSU grad, and Tigers memorabilia adorns the restaurant’s walls. But management gladly welcomes Tide fans, and both fan bases will fill the restaurant to capacity Saturday for the 15th annual Alabama vs. LSU Tailgate.

A few miles away, Bama Fever’s manager also expects a big crowd at its Hwy. 280 location. The apparel store is a popular stop for fans heading to Tuscaloosa on game day.

“Saturday will be crazy in here,” store manager Andrea Limehouse said. “It’ll take two of us to man this counter Saturday. But that’s okay. That’s what we like.”

