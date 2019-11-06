Alabama SGA warning groups that ‘disruptive behavior’ Saturday will lead to loss of reserved seating

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama’s Student Government sent out an email to students Wednesday warning them that “disruptive behavior” at Saturday’s game against the LSU Tigers will lead them to be removed from block seating for the remainder of the season.

In the email, SGA advises student groups to arrive at Bryant-Denny Stadium early to avoid long lines at security. They also say there will be extra security in the student section for the game.

No information has been given on what is considered and not considered “disruptive behavior.” This comes after reports that President Donald Trump will be attending the game.

A statement from SGA after the email was given to news outlets said the message was taken out of context.

“The SGA strongly affirms its belief in free speech and the rights of all students to express their opinions,” the statement read. “Today’s report erroneously assigned a political context to a message meant only to remind students about heightened security and the consequences of altercations or other behaviors unbecoming of a University of Alabama student, as defined in the Capstone Creed. We look forward to cheering on the Crimson Tide, alongside the student body, on Saturday afternoon.”

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

