Talladega County Sheriff’s Office releases smartphone app

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sherrif’s Office has released a new smartphone app that will allow residents to communicate with the sheriff’s office in a new way.

The app has many features for the users to take advantage of, such as:

Submitting a tip

Browsing recent arrests

Viewing the most wanted criminals in Talladega County

Researching sex offenders in the area

And those are just a few features to list off.

The free app is now available to download from the App Store and Google Play Store.

