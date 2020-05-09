Talladega County Sheriff’s Office releases smartphone app

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sherrif’s Office has released a new smartphone app that will allow residents to communicate with the sheriff’s office in a new way.
The app has many features for the users to take advantage of, such as:
- Submitting a tip
- Browsing recent arrests
- Viewing the most wanted criminals in Talladega County
- Researching sex offenders in the area
And those are just a few features to list off.
The free app is now available to download from the App Store and Google Play Store.
