How to spot hidden cameras in your Airbnb or hotel room with your phone

DENVER (KDVR) — A viral video on TikTok is getting a lot of attention after a cyber security expert showed viewers how easy it is for Airbnb hosts and hotels to hide surveillance cameras in their property without you, the guest, knowing.

Spy Catchers LLC, a professional technical surveillance countermeasures company, works with people to help track hidden devices, such as surveillance cameras.

According to the business’ owner, Thomas Ham, work has doubled since the pandemic began.

The number of calls he receives from clients in Colorado has increased also.

Like in the TikTok video, Ham says guests who are staying at an Airbnb or a hotel can easily find any recording devices (if there are any), by shining a light into a hidden camera lens.

Experts, including Ham, say the camera lenses will reflect a blue or red color when hit with a light.

The typical areas you should search for any hidden cameras include devices like an alarm clock, smoke detector or shower head.

Another suggestion from experts is to download the free smart phone app, ‘Fing’.

“The ‘Fing App’ works if you have the WiFi password for the space you’re staying at. It will log on to that network and it will actually give you a listing of all the devices currently listed on that network. It tries its best to give you an idea of what each device is. Whether it’s a cell phone IP, cameras, things of that nature,” said Ham.

Ham offered another tip: when you first enter a rental property, turn off the WiFi and router.

If you get a call from the host letting you know the WiFi has been turned off, that could serve as a good segue to bring up a conversation about whether there are any cameras on the property.

Airbnb has rules in place to protect its guests from any hidden recording devices.

On its website and in its app it lists the following: