Best Buy Black Friday 2019: When it starts and what to look out for

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2018, file photo people wait in line to buy televisions as they shop during an early Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day in Overland Park, Kan. Black Friday is Nov. 29, 2019, but it might as well be the whole month of November. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(WIAT) — Black Friday. The one day of the year that truly separates the kids from the grown-ups.

Known as one of the biggest shopping events in America, millions of people will leave their homes as early as Thanksgiving night in an attempt to cash in on some door-busting deals. Needless to say, it can get a little hectic.

If you’re wanting to take advantage of the deals without having to deal with the craziness of it all, you may be in luck!

Best Buy is launching some of their Black Friday deals in the days leading up to Black Friday. Best Buy Blue Shirt Matthew Smith talked with CBS 42 about what to expect this holiday season.

When will Black Friday start?

The actual event will take place at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. However, some of those deals have already started. Smith explained to us that “hundreds of those deals are available starting today (Thursday) and going through Sunday.”

If you aren’t able to score on any of the deals this week, there will also be Daily Doorbusters available starting Monday, Nov. 11.

“Each day until Nov. 20, we’re going to have a special doorbuster that will be available for one day only,” Smith said.

Where are the deals?

If you’re anything like me, you tend to go hard on Thanksgiving dinner. I’m not talking about “eating until you think you’ve had enough” hard. I’m talking about “going into a food coma and having to throw on some sweatpants just to wear something that fits” hard. And sometimes, that means you aren’t able to leave the house.

Does that mean you’ll have to miss out on all the deals going on Thursday night, and possibly throughout the weekend? Absolutely not! Everything you see on sale for Black Friday will be available both online and in-store.

And for those brave souls who make it out to the physical store but are met with empty shelves, the website is a reliable back-up plan. It’s a win-win.

What’s going to be on sale?

I’m sure this is the No. 1 question on your mind, and I’d be lying if I said that wasn’t the only reason that was keeping me from posting that up at the very top of this article.

They have a lot of stuff on sale, so much that it won’t fit in one article– thank goodness for hyperlinks. Click here and you can see the ad in all its 119-page glory.

So what do you think? Are you gonna take part in some Black Friday shopping this year, and if so, what are you looking forward to getting your hands on? Let us know by tweeting me @NickErebia.

