Apple announces new MacBook Air, iPad Pro

(WIAT) — Apple has announced its newest addition to the MacBook Air and iPad Pro lineups Wednesday moring. In terms of physical appearance, not much has changed for either device. The real changes take place once you take a dive into their tech specs.

The new 13-inch MacBook Air is rocking the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processor, which gives the notebook the boost it needs to perform up twice as fast as the last generation MacBook Air. In terms of storage, the new laptop will start with 256GB and can expand all the way up to 2TB, doubling both the minimum and maximum amount of storage the previous version had to offer.

Another change to the notebook is its keyboard. Apple has decided to put in the new Magic Keyboard that was introduced in the 16-inch MacBook Pro late last year. The new keyboard is said to be quieter and more responsive than the previous model’s.

Courtesy: Apple

Moving on to the iPad Pro, there is a lot to talk about. Starting with the cameras, the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models will come with a 12MP Wide camera and a 10MP Ultra-Wide camera capable of shooting 4K video and creating great-looking photos. Looking under the hood, the new Pros will have an updated processor that Apple has named the “A12Z Bionic chip.” Apple claims that the new processor makes the iPad Pros “faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops,” giving them the “highest performance ever in an iPad.”

Just like the MacBook Air, the Pros will be getting a new keyboard. The new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro will have a backlit keyboard, trackpad, and what Apple calls a “floating design.” Take a look below.

Courtesy: iPad

Everything about the new iPad Pros makes them a laptop replacement, pricing included.

Pricing for the new MacBook Air starts at $999, and the iPad Pro starts at $799 for its 11-inch model and $999 for its 12.9-inch model. Both devices are available for pre-order today and will be available in stores starting next week.

What do you think of the new MacBook Air and iPad Pro? Will you be ordering one? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter: @NickErebia.

