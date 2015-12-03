Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Black History Month
Good News
Crime
Alabama News
Politics
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Watch
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
NFL Draft
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Living Local
One Class at a Time
Let’s Talk Law
Contests
CBS 42 Let’s Talk Chalk
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women for 2020
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
#sanberandino
Social media reacts to San Bernardino shooting
TRENDING STORIES
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,249 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew
Sleep expert explains key to good sleep during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Video
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video
Tuscaloosa PD using helicopters to enforce social distancing
Video