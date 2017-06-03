Skip to content
Birmingham Metro News
Freedom Fest coming to Birmingham
Video
Gearing up for the 2017 Birmingham mayoral race
Video
1 killed, 1 injured after alleged car theft leads to collisions, loss of power in Birmingham
Video
4 injured after 2 people shot near Elmwood Cemetery
Video
Day 5: National Senior Games continue in Birmingham
Video
More Birmingham Metro News Headlines
Volunteer fire department building, storm shelter vandalized
Video
Undocumented immigrant goes to court for traffic violation, gets detained by ICE agents
Video
Wreck involving two 18-wheelers causes delays on I-20 westbound
South East Lake residents push city leaders to demolish vacant school
Video
School systems offer free meals to children through summer feeding programs
Video
Shooting at a Citgo gas station claims the life of a clerk; customers concerned about safety
Video
Hoover Police investigating fatal accident
Video
Alabama mother promotes acceptance after loss of 13-year-old transgender son
Video
Gulf Coast victim of flesh-eating bacteria: ‘It felt like my finger was in hot coals’
4th Annual Steel City Jazz festival brings music and more to the Magic City
Video
TRENDING STORIES
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Two charged with Avenue H murder in Birmingham
ALEA issues missing senior alert for endangered Hoover man
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,379 cases, 82 deaths
Video
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
CBS 42 News Livestream
Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Smoking marijuana raises risk of COVID-19 complications, American Lung Association says
Video