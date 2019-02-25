Skip to content
Birmingham Iron
Trent Richardson: CBS 42 Golf Correspondent at the Regions Tradition
Video
Report: AAF suspending operations ‘probably indefinitely’
Video
SUNDAY: Birmingham Iron’s last home game of the season
Video
Birmingham Iron build home for local family
Video
Iron suffer first loss of AAF season
Video
More Birmingham Iron Headlines
Birmingham Iron honors hometown heroes with free tickets
Video
Iron shutout Express in AAF season opener
Video
AAF vs the NFL: The rule changes you need to know about
13 men, including a Birmingham Iron player, arrested in reverse prostitution sting
Birmingham Iron gearing up for first game
Video
Birmingham Iron holds meet and greet before inaugural game on Sunday
Video
Birmingham Iron sets final roster ahead of season opener
Blake Sims Soaking up the Opportunity With Birmingham Iron
Video
Birmingham Iron prepare for first training camp
Video
Birmingham Iron Announces Their Training Camp Days and Expectations for the Upcoming Season
Video
TRENDING STORIES
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,379 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
Two charged with Avenue H murder in Birmingham
Woman arrested for being in public with coronavirus