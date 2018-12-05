Skip to content
Birmingham City Schools
Birmingham City Schools continues meal service with new partnership
Birmingham Public Library donating books to students at recreation centers
Birmingham City Schools and neighboring school districts partner to provide meals for students
Birmingham City Schools announces early dismissals
Glen Iris Elementary student had scabies, Birmingham City Schools reports
More Birmingham City Schools Headlines
Huffman High School teacher dies in Dominican Republic
Parent starts petition citing safety concerns at Avondale Elementary
BCS celebrates Ramsay High for being among Alabama’s Top 25 High Schools
Birmingham City Schools to Host Spring Career Fair
‘Bigs and Badges’ BPD,Big Brothers Big Sisters , and BSC launch one-on-one mentoring program
One year after deadly school shooting Birmingham City School Board discuss safety changes
Carver High School Day of Service
Alabama State Department of Education releases failing schools list
79th annual All-City Christmas Music Festival kicks off Thursday evening
Birmingham City council passes resolution for new band uniforms
TRENDING STORIES
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Two charged with Avenue H murder in Birmingham
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,379 cases, 82 deaths
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
