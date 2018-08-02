Skip to content
Bill Clark
What does Fair Pay to Play Act mean for Alabama’s collegiate athletes?
Video
Alabama Power – Birmingham Bowl Youth Clinic Hosted By Coach Bill Clark
Video
9 Blazers named to CUSA preseason award list
Green beats Gold 34-0 in UAB spring game
Video
Three takeaways from UAB’s 11th Spring practice of 2019
More Bill Clark Headlines
UAB Football holds first Spring practice of 2019
Video
UAB Football releases complete 2019 schedule
UAB’s Bill Clark Accepts Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award
Video
UAB’s Johnston, Ubosi torch N. Illinois in Boca Raton Bowl
UAB Football Team Send Off Celebration to Boca Raton
Video
Bill Clark named finalist for George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year
WATCH: Bill Clark speaks ahead of UAB Football bowl trip
Video
UAB’S Bill Clark to become highest-paid C-USA coach, pending formal approval
Bill Clark named to Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year watch list
WATCH: Bill Clark on 2nd day of Fall Practice
TRENDING STORIES
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,379 cases, 82 deaths
Video
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Two charged with Avenue H murder in Birmingham
Alabama farmers concerned about the market due to COVID-19
Video
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy
Video
WATCH: Cover Alabama Coalition urge Gov. Ivey to say yes to Medicaid expansion