Bessemer
54-year-old victim identified in fatal traffic accident on Alliance Road in Bessemer
‘Girls Night Out’ giving women opportunities to connect, network
Video
Man found unresponsive near Bessemer train tracks is identified
Bessemer Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident
Video
City of Bessemer remembering 3 well-known icons
Video
More Bessemer Headlines
Henry ‘Gip’ Gipson, longtime owner of Bessemer juke joint Gip’s Place, dies
Video
Bessemer’s historic Lincoln Theatre getting a second life
Video
Planet Fitness in Bessemer launches Hurricane donation drive
Widow of construction worker speaks out days after he was killed by car on the job
Video
Remains of Bessemer man killed during Pearl Harbor attack returning to Alabama
Bessemer man to be released from prison after 36 years due to resentencing
Authorities investigating plane crash in Talladega County
Video
Family: Longtime blues juke joint Gip’s Place will remain open
Video
Looking ahead to Amazon Prime Day in Alabama once fulfillment center opens
Video
Police recover ATV after suspect tricks victim on LetGo
TRENDING STORIES
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Coronavirus in Alabama: 4,345 cases, 82 deaths
Video
Family members concerned about COVID-19 communication from Marion County nursing home
Video
Two charged with Avenue H murder in Birmingham
17 bodies found at nursing home in New Jersey Monday
Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association
Video
Tuscaloosa PD using helicopters to enforce social distancing
Video
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
Auburn softball coach accused of physical, verbal abuse